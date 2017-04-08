Death Metal Legends INCUBUS Deny Serving METALLICA Cease And Desist Over Plagiarizing Claim

News circulated this week that Metallica have been accused of ripping off riffs from '80s death metal pioneers Incubus (not to be confused with popular California rock band of the same name). Apparently documents obtained by Exclaim! from Brutal Records and publisher Risky Music, which represent Incubus, outline cease-and-desist letter sent to Metallica's legal team on March 27th. In the letter from Brutal Records' Michael Howard, he accuses Metallica of lifting Incubus's track "Hunger For Power”, from their 1988 album Serpent Temptation, on the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track "Moth Into Flame."





Not true according to the band which switched their name to Opprobrium in 2000:

“ It's been circulating that supposedly an individual is claiming that Metallica copied one of our songs called ‘Hunger For Power’ and that this individual supposedly sent a Cease And Desist to Metallica.

To all Opprobrium fans and Metallica fans, we Opprobrium would never send a "Cease and Desist" to Metallica. We Opprobrium have nothing to do with this. We love Metallica and we are fans of Metallica ourselves.

We do not know the reason why this news is spreading. We love Metallica and are Fans of Metallica and would never do such a thing against Metallica.

This individual is claiming that he holds the rights to one of our song ‘Hunger For Power’, and it's not true. We Opprobrium hold all the rights to all our songs.

This individual is spreading lies behind our backs. We Opprobrium are surprise concerning this, and are very sad.

We opprobrium love Metallica and would never do such a thing to Metallica.

Opprobrium does not support this individual nor are we responsible for the actions taken by this individual.

We Opprobrium are on the side of Metallica and not on the side of this individual that is spreading this lie.

Below is a link of some of the news that is spreading around.

Thanks to all Opprobrium and Metallica fans, and please keep in mind that this individual is doing this on his own and we (Opprobrium) have NOTHING to do with this. This is a very sad day for our band.”

Visit Opprobrium on here for more information.