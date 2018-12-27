DEATH - New Tribute Album Due In March

Up next in Antichrist magazine's tribute series is A Tribute To Death, due for release on March 22nd. Check out the track listing below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tracklisting:

Torment Tool (Germany) - "1000 Eyes"

Reject The Sickness (Belgium) - "Suicide Machine"

Symetria (US) - "Crystal Mountain"

Dynasty of Darkness (International) - "Symbolic"

The Father of Serpents (Serbia) - "Empty Words"

Beltane (New Zealand) - "Left To Die"

SavageZ (Brazil) - "The Philosopher"

Searching For Reason (US) - "Voice Of The Soul"

Basement Torture Killings (UK) - "Mutilation"

Injector (Spain) - "Within The Mind"

Body Harvest (UK) - "Spiritual Healing"

Frosthelm (US) - "Overactive Imagination"

Nethertale (Spain) - "Lack Of Comprehension"

Aetranok (US) - "Leprosy"

Sichgart (Ukraine) - "Legion Of Doom"

Unto the Wolves (US) - "Story To Tell"

Rat King (US) - "Born Dead"

Offal (Brazil) - "Defensive Personalities"

Wolftribe (Poland) - "Pull The Plug"

Hateful Agony (Germany) - "Infernal Death"

Abruptus (Mexico) - "Land Of No Return"