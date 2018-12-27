DEATH - New Tribute Album Due In March
Up next in Antichrist magazine's tribute series is A Tribute To Death, due for release on March 22nd. Check out the track listing below, and stay tuned for further details.
Tracklisting:
Torment Tool (Germany) - "1000 Eyes"
Reject The Sickness (Belgium) - "Suicide Machine"
Symetria (US) - "Crystal Mountain"
Dynasty of Darkness (International) - "Symbolic"
The Father of Serpents (Serbia) - "Empty Words"
Beltane (New Zealand) - "Left To Die"
SavageZ (Brazil) - "The Philosopher"
Searching For Reason (US) - "Voice Of The Soul"
Basement Torture Killings (UK) - "Mutilation"
Injector (Spain) - "Within The Mind"
Body Harvest (UK) - "Spiritual Healing"
Frosthelm (US) - "Overactive Imagination"
Nethertale (Spain) - "Lack Of Comprehension"
Aetranok (US) - "Leprosy"
Sichgart (Ukraine) - "Legion Of Doom"
Unto the Wolves (US) - "Story To Tell"
Rat King (US) - "Born Dead"
Offal (Brazil) - "Defensive Personalities"
Wolftribe (Poland) - "Pull The Plug"
Hateful Agony (Germany) - "Infernal Death"
Abruptus (Mexico) - "Land Of No Return"