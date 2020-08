Relapse Records continues its Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series with the new instalment, New Rochelle, NY 12-03-1988, capturing the band live during the Leprosy tour. Listen here, or below.

Setlist:

"Leprosy"

"Open Casket"

"Zombie Ritual"

"Pull The Plug"

"Left To Die"

"Forgotten Past"

"Denial Of Life"

"Born Dead"

"Primitive Ways"

"Choke On It"

"Infernal Death"