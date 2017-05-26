DEATH OF KINGS Stream New Song "Regicidal"
Atlanta's Death Of Kings have revealed "Regicidal", another new song from their forthcoming album Kneel Before None, scheduled for release on June 2nd via Boris Records.
Kneel Before None tracklisting:
"Shadow Of The Reaper"
"Sojourn"
"Regicidal"
"Descent Into Madness"
"Hell Comes To Life"
"Knifehammer"
"Plague (Upon The World)"
"Too Fast For Blood"
"Revel In Blasphemy"
"Sojourn" has also been previewed:
Catch Death Of Kings live at the following shows:
June
1 - Atlanta, GA - The Basement
9 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
10 - Louisville, KY - Haymarket Whiskey Bar
11 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub
12 - Detroit, MI - New Dodge Lounge
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
15 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub
16 - New York, NY - Blackthorn 51
17 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
18 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club
Visit Death Of Kings on Facebook for further details.