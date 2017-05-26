DEATH OF KINGS Stream New Song "Regicidal"

May 26, 2017, an hour ago

Atlanta's Death Of Kings have revealed "Regicidal", another new song from their forthcoming album Kneel Before None, scheduled for release on June 2nd via Boris Records.

Kneel Before None tracklisting:

"Shadow Of The Reaper"

"Sojourn"

"Regicidal"

"Descent Into Madness"

"Hell Comes To Life"

"Knifehammer"

"Plague (Upon The World)"

"Too Fast For Blood"

"Revel In Blasphemy"

"Sojourn" has also been previewed:

Catch Death Of Kings live at the following shows:

June

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Basement

9 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

10 - Louisville, KY - Haymarket Whiskey Bar

11 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

12 - Detroit, MI - New Dodge Lounge

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

15 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub

16 - New York, NY - Blackthorn 51

17 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

Visit Death Of Kings on Facebook for further details.