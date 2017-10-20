DEATH RATTLE Stream New Single "Sentenced To Hell"

New Hampshire-based groove-thrash band Death Rattle release their brand new sophomore full-length album, Volition, today, October 20th. The album is available to order now via Big Cartel .The band is also set to hit the road with The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy starting tomorrow, October 21st. In anticipation of the tour kickoff, Death Rattle have revealed a third single from their new album, entitled "Sentenced To Hell".

Lead guitarist Ryan VanderWolk says, "'Sentenced To Hell' is one of the darker songs on the album, but also the most unifying for the band. This song was the biggest collective effort as far as "all hands on deck" during the writing process. It's also the first song we wrote for the album. It's really fun to play live!"

Tracklisting:

“Internal Determination”

“Love And War”

“Sentenced To Hell”

“Snake In The Grass”

“Adrenalize”

“Sociopath”

“Order Within Chaos”

“Unfinished Business”

“Doomsday”

“From Blood To Black”

"Adrenalize":

“Love And War” video:

Death Rattle perform thrash with a purpose - music that emphasizes groove and lethal riffage over speed and interchangeable guitar parts. The band recorded the final tracks appearing on Volition at Brick Hithouse studio in Cape Cod, MA with engineer Sean Fitzpatrick over the course of several months.

Death Rattle supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy:

October

21 - Placerville, CA - PJ's Roadhouse

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star Bar

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Venue

26 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

27 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

28 - Del Rio, TX - The Brown Plaza

29 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's

30 - Houston, TX - White Swan Live

31 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

November

1 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit's

2 - Panama City, FL - The Dungeon Tavern

3 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

4 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

5 - Greenacres, FL - Piper's Sports Bar

6 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

8 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

9 - Attleboro, MA - Patterson's Creations

10 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow Bar

11 - Albany, NY - The Low Beat

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

13 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

15 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern

16 - Warren, MI - The Ritz

17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Papa Pete's

18 - Englewood, OH - The Courtyard

