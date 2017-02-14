DEATH - Trailer Of Second Edition Of Book Chuck Schuldiner Was “Truly Blown Away” By Streaming

Angband guitarist Mahyar Dean recently announced that a new version of his Death biography is due for a 2017 release. The first edition of the Death book was released in 2000 when mastermind Chuck Schuldiner was still among us and in his own words was: "Truly blown away and extremely honored by the obvious work and devotion he put into bringing the book to life.” Check out a trailer below:

“I’m glad to announce that after 16 years the second version of Death book will be published soon in Iran,” Dean says. “I will try to make it available for the rest of the world as well. The new version includes new articles, accurate biography, bilingual lyrics and bilingual interviews with Tim Aymar and Bobby Koelble.”

Chuck Schuldiner passed away on December 13th, 2001 due to a brain tumor.