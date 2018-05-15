DEATH VALLEY HIGH Announce Tour Dates With COMBICHRIST; “Play Dead” Lyric Video Streaming

Alt-goth rockers Death Valley High recently announced a slew of upcoming tour dates supporting electro-industrial leaders Combichrist on their Everybody Still Hates You tour, kicking off this Friday, May 18th in Pomona, CA. The tour will feature additional support from Wednesday 13, Night Club and Prison.

Death Valley High frontman Reyka Osburn says, "We get hyped on energetic shows and we threw ourselves at the chance to be on this tour. With Combichrist leading this unholy juggernaut, we won't be able to let our guard down once, and we honestly can't wait."

In celebration of this week's tour kick off, Death Valley High have unleashed a new lyric video for the track "Play Dead", cut from their 2016 EP, CVLT [AS FVK].

Death Valley High plan to release an exciting new EP this year - stay tuned for details coming soon.

Find a complete list of dates at this location.