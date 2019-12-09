DEATH VALLEY HIGH Catapults Into 2020 With West Coast Tour With SILVER SNAKES
December 9, 2019, an hour ago
Horror obsessed provocateurs, Death Valley High, will kick off 2020 in high gear, taking to the road for a west coast tour with electro-industrial outfit Silver Snakes just a few days into the new year. The nine-date tour begins January 3 in San Francisco and wraps up January 12 in Fullerton, CA.
“We’ve been chatting off and on about teaming up with Silver Snakes for a while,” says Death Valley High vocalist Reyka Osburn. “We had played a show in San Francisco together once before and we're amped to be out on the road with them for this run.”
Tour dates:
January
3 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
4 - Portland, OR - Twilight
5 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
8 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
11 - Los Angeles, CA - 5 Star Bar
12 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
(Photo - Bailey Kobelin)