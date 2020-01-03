DEATH VALLEY HIGH Release Surprise Single And Music Video "Raise Hell"

To celebrate tonight’s tour kick-off, horror obsessed provocateurs, Death Valley High, have surprised fans with a new song, “Raise Hell”, available today. Watch the video for the track below.

“I got sick of hearing the misuse of the term ‘witch hunt’ and the ignorance just throwing it around. I started to imagine a scenario bridging physical and metaphysical uproar,” says frontman Reyka Osburn. “‘Raise hell’ usually means to rebel rouse, but in this instance, I actually mean to devil rouse.”

The “Raise Hell” single is currently available exclusively via Bandcamp, here.

Tour dates:

January

3 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

4 - Portland, OR - Twilight

5 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

8 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

11 - Los Angeles, CA - 5 Star Bar

12 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

(Photo - Bailey Kobelin)