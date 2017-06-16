DEATH VALLEY KNIGHTS Announce New EP; Launch “Be The Grizzly” Video
June 16, 2017, an hour ago
London based Death Valley Knights are poised to deliver a razor sharp slice of modern hard rock with new EP Valhalla Vintage which is set to be released on July 28th. Ahead of the release, the band have launched a new video for “Be The Grizzly”:
Co-produced by acclaimed producer Scott Atkins (Cradle of Filth, Amon Amarth, Sylosis), the band are confident this is their best material to date. Working tirelessly to get the best sounds and performances for each track, Scott and the band were pleased with the results.
"Working with Scott was such an experience. No matter how long, how many takes, he would not let us settle for less than our best so we can confidently say that this is our finest music to date," says Jake Thorsen. "I think people will be impressed and we've really raised the bar for ourselves."
Death Valley Knights live:
June
17 – London – Stone Free Festival
July
15 – Nottingham – The Maze
22 – Birmingham – Scruffy Murphy’s
August
19 – London – The Lounge 666
October
29 – London – The Underworld