DEATH - Video Trailer Released For Deluxe Vinyl Reissue Of Human Album

Relapse Records has announced the vinyl reissue of Death’s legendary fourth album, Human. The reissue will be available as a standard single LP and a limited edition deluxe 2xLP boxset. The deluxe version has been packaged into a super limited (500) vinyl box set containing the full Human album remastered on the first LP plus a bonus 2nd LP featuring instrumental studio tracks and demos from ‘91 (on vinyl for the first time) and is housed in an exclusive jacket with expanded art. Both LPs are pressed on Bone White and Aqua Blue Merge with Blood Red and Bronze Splatter. The box set is accompanied with an album art slipmat, a 22” x 22” album art poster and a 8.5” x 8.5” magnet sheet containing all of Death’s iconic album art and logos. Full LP pressing information is available below. Watch a trailer for the reissue below.

The Human vinyl reissues are due out March 31st on LP/Deluxe 2xLP Boxset via Relapse Records. Pre-orders are available now through Relapse.com at this location. The album can be streamed in full below.

Death, the heavy metal institution founded, realized, and helmed by legendary guitarist Chuck Schuldiner, released its legendary fourth studio album Human (1991) to massive worldwide critical acclaim. The album's complex and progressive music and introspective lyrics marked a massive stylistic change away from the more primitive early material for the group, and Human went on to become one of the most influential metal records in the history of the genre. Remixed under the watchful eye of longtime Death producer Jim Morris, Human represents the fully-realized version of this epic album. Available on vinyl for the first time in over 7 years!

Human First Relapse Press (Standard 1xLP):

- 3800 x Black Standard Gram

- 500 x Metallic Gold Standard Gram - Retail exclusive (not available through Relapse.com)

- 500 x Blood Red Standard Gram - European / Rough Trade Germany exclusive (not available through Relapse.com)

- 500 x Black and Blood Red Merge Standard Gram - Relapse.com exclusive

- 300 x Clear with Blood Red, Bronze and Aqua Blue Splatter Standard Gram - Relapse.com exclusive

- 300 x Picture Disc - Relapse.com exclusive

Human reissue tracklisting:

LP 1:

“Flattening Of Emotions”

“Suicide Machine”

“Together As One”

“Secret Face”

“Lack Of Comprehension”

“See Through Dreams”

“Cosmic Sea”

“Vacant Planets”

“God Of Thunder” (Bonus Track)

LP 2:

Human - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Flattening Of Emotions” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Suicide Machine” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Together As One” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Secret Face” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Secret Face” - Part 2 - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Lack Of Comprehension” - Basic Instrumental Studio Track

“Felt Good” - Studio Snippet - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“See Through Dreams” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“See Through Dreams” - Part 2 - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Vacant Planets” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Cosmic Sea” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“Cosmic Sea” - Part 2 - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

“God Of Thunder” - Basic Instrumental Studio Tracks

Human Demos - March 25, 1991

“Flattening Of Emotions” - Demos - 3/25/91

“Lack Of Comprehension” - Demos - 3/25/91

“Suicide Machine” - Demos - 3/25/91

“Together As One” - Demos - 3/25/91

“See Through Dreams” - Demos - 3/25/91

“Secret Face” (Instrumental) - Demos - 3/25/91

“Vacant Planets” (Instrumental) - Demos - 3/25/91

Trailer:

Album stream: