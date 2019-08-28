DEATHGRAVE Confirm West Coast Dates With VALDUR

West Coast deathgrind/punk brutalizers, Deathgrave, have confirmed a short run of California dates with blackened death metal titans Valdur. Beginning September 11, the pair will ravage their way through San Jose, Oakland, Nevada City, June Lake, and Sacramento.

Comments guitarist Greg Wilkinson, "Deathgrave will be playing another stint of shows in September; this time with Valdur. Their last non local show was five years ago and two gigs will be showcased in unique towns for extreme metal. See this unholy beast rise again before waiting another five years to catch Valdur."

Dates:

September

11 - The Caravan - San Jose, CA

12 - The Elbo Room Jack London - Oakland, CA (with Black Fucking Cancer)

13 - Coopers Tavern - Nevada City, CA (with Aequorea)

14 - T-Bar - June Lake, CA

15 - Cafe Colinal - Sacramento, CA (with Ails & Grody)

(Photo - Myron Fung)