DEATHLESS LEGACY Release “Join The Sabbath” Video

Horror metal band Deathless Legacy have released a video of the song “Join The Sabbath”, the new single taken from their new album Dance With Devils out now on Scarlet Records.

Dance With Devils gives voice to the witches who over the centuries have been mistreated, humiliated, even burned. With its 11 tracks, the album collects the most horrific stories of black magic rituals, stories that are lost in the mists of time, a Sabbath of pure horror and black emotions, dealing with ignorance, superstition, religion.