DEATHRIDERS - Mixing Underway On Debut Album; Producer ANDY LaROCQUE Issues Update (Studio Photos)

Producer and King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque has contacted BraveWords with an update from his Sonic Train Studios in Varberg, Sweden, where he's currently working with DeathRiders frontman Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax) on the upcoming DeathRiders debut album, The Metal Beast. Mixing is underway, with five songs for the album mixed so far.

Last week, Jonas Hornqvist (DeathRiders, Treasureland, Bleed The Hunger) and Richard Sword (DeathRiders, Art Nation) were in recording for the new album and video for the song "Never Surrender". The video, recorded at Sonic Train Studios and in Texas, is being produced and edited by Jimmy Kay of The Metal Voice.

Matt Thompson, drummer of King Diamond, is working on the remaining drum tracks at #whakatanestudiosdentontx and Neil Turbin is recording vocals the final song composition "Im Still Alive" for the forthcoming debut. Stay tuned for updates.