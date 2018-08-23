DEATHRITE - Nightmares Reign Album Details Revealed

Deathrite return with their fourth and most sophisticated album yet. Nightmares Reign is due to be released via Century Media Records on November 9th. Today the band reveals the artwork by Wæik and announces the tracklisting, featuring eight crushing new songs that are taking their uncompromising signature sound to new heights.

Having already stirred up the cauldron of death metal quite a bit with Deathrite (2011), Into Extinction (2013) and Revelation Of Chaos (2015), Deathrite's newest album Nightmares Reign blends immensely heavy riffs, ferocious vocals and haunting lead guitars into a grooving mix that heaves through your stereo. Produced by Richard Behrens at Big Snuff Studios, Nightmares Reign is sure to become a standout record for existing and new fans alike.

Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:

· Ltd. CD Digipak

· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster

· Digital

Tracklisting:

"When Nightmares Reign"

"Appetite For Murder"

"Invoke Nocturnal Light"

"Demon Soul"

"Devils Poison"

"Bloodlust"

"Obscure Shades"

"Temptation Calls"

Lineup:

Andy Heinrich - Guitar

Anton Hoyer - Bass

Stefan Heinz - Drums

Tom Michalis - Guitar

Tony Heinrich - Vocals

(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)