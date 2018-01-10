DEATHRITE Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced the signing of German death metal maniacs Deathrite for a worldwide deal.

Hailing from the cities of Dresden and Leipzig, the band has stirred up the cauldron of death metal quite a bit with their extremely well-received three studio albums, Deathrite (2011), Into Extinction (2013) and Revelation Of Chaos (2015). With heavy touring and their excellent live qualities, the four members have proven why Deathrite are among the most hopeful new acts of the worldwide extreme metal scene. Now they are setting their sails to conquer further shores.

The band is currently writing new material for their fourth studio album, which will be released in late 2018.

Deathrite comment on the signing: "We're super thrilled to be part of such an amazing label. Looking at the releases of CM and now being able to have our own music released among some of greatest artists in heavy and extreme music makes us more than proud and we couldn't be more honoured! Thanks a lot CM Team."

Deathrite lineup:

Tony - vocals

Andy - guitars

Martin - bass

Beff - drums