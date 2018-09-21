DEATHRITE Streaming “When Nightmares Reign” Single
September 21, 2018, an hour ago
East German death metal quintet Deathrite are launching the brand-new track “When Nightmares Reign” off their upcoming 4th album Nightmares Reign.
Due to be released through Century Media Records on November 9th – The first single “When Nightmares Reign” delivers an eerie introduction to an album that adds a darker vibe to the raw, riff packed mayhem that Deathrite creates.
Frontman Tony comments: "‘When Nightmares Reign’ isn't only the title track of the record, it's also the opening track, the introduction to a whole new chapter of the band, opening the gates to a "dreamland" full of obscurity, death and evil. Now follow us on a journey into the deepest shades, where NIGHTMARES REIGN!"
Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:
· Ltd. CD Digipak
· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster
· Digital
Tracklisting:
"When Nightmares Reign"
"Appetite For Murder"
"Invoke Nocturnal Light"
"Demon Soul"
"Devils Poison"
"Bloodlust"
"Obscure Shades"
"Temptation Calls"
"When Nightmares Reign":
Lineup:
Andy Heinrich - Guitar
Anton Hoyer - Bass
Stefan Heinz - Drums
Tom Michalis - Guitar
Tony Heinrich - Vocals
(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)