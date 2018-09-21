DEATHRITE Streaming “When Nightmares Reign” Single

September 21, 2018, an hour ago

news black death deathrite

DEATHRITE Streaming “When Nightmares Reign” Single

East German death metal quintet Deathrite are launching the brand-new track “When Nightmares Reign” off their upcoming 4th album Nightmares Reign.

Due to be released through Century Media Records on November 9th – The first single “When Nightmares Reign” delivers an eerie introduction to an album that adds a darker vibe to the raw, riff packed mayhem that Deathrite creates.

Frontman Tony comments: "‘When Nightmares Reign’ isn't only the title track of the record, it's also the opening track, the introduction to a whole new chapter of the band, opening the gates to a "dreamland" full of obscurity, death and evil. Now follow us on a journey into the deepest shades, where NIGHTMARES REIGN!"

Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:

· Ltd. CD Digipak
· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster
· Digital

Tracklisting:

"When Nightmares Reign"
"Appetite For Murder"
"Invoke Nocturnal Light"
"Demon Soul"
"Devils Poison"
"Bloodlust"
"Obscure Shades"
"Temptation Calls"

"When Nightmares Reign":

Lineup:

Andy Heinrich - Guitar
Anton Hoyer - Bass
Stefan Heinz - Drums
Tom Michalis - Guitar
Tony Heinrich - Vocals

(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)



