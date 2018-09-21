DEATHRITE Streaming “When Nightmares Reign” Single

East German death metal quintet Deathrite are launching the brand-new track “When Nightmares Reign” off their upcoming 4th album Nightmares Reign.

Due to be released through Century Media Records on November 9th – The first single “When Nightmares Reign” delivers an eerie introduction to an album that adds a darker vibe to the raw, riff packed mayhem that Deathrite creates.

Frontman Tony comments: "‘When Nightmares Reign’ isn't only the title track of the record, it's also the opening track, the introduction to a whole new chapter of the band, opening the gates to a "dreamland" full of obscurity, death and evil. Now follow us on a journey into the deepest shades, where NIGHTMARES REIGN!"

Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:

· Ltd. CD Digipak

· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster

· Digital

Tracklisting:

"When Nightmares Reign"

"Appetite For Murder"

"Invoke Nocturnal Light"

"Demon Soul"

"Devils Poison"

"Bloodlust"

"Obscure Shades"

"Temptation Calls"

"When Nightmares Reign":

Lineup:

Andy Heinrich - Guitar

Anton Hoyer - Bass

Stefan Heinz - Drums

Tom Michalis - Guitar

Tony Heinrich - Vocals

(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)