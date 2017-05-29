DEATHSTARS Part Ways With Drummer OSCAR "VICE" LEANDER

Sweden's Deathstars have announced they have parted ways with drummer Oscar ”Vice” Leander, who joined the band almost ten years ago and became a full member in 2011. He will play his final shows with the band in Mexico in July 2017. Leander has joined Tribulation and will start performing with them in June.

Leander: "After almost a decade of blood, sweat and darkness with Deathstars, our journey has now come to an end. My aspiration to explore and to use my instrument in new areas has driven me to this decision. I wanna take the opportunity to say thank you to Andreas, Emil, Skinny and Eric for everything, and last but not least an even bigger salute to our crew and all our devoted fans around the planet. You all made this to a ride I will never forget."

The band has issued the following statement: "Deathstars would like to emphasize that Oscar has been a very important part of the band during a long time and that the band has all the respect for his decision. We are still the best of friends, and we are pleased to see that Oscar joins our very good friends in Tribulation. We will continue to hang out on a daily basis, so on a personal level there isn’t much of a change. We wish him the best, and we’ll continue our journey. Right now we’re focused on writing new material and start up a new chapter in the book of Deathstars."