DEATHSTARS - Rescheduled 2020 European Tour Dates Pushed Back To Spring / Fall 2021

Due to the current world situation with COVID-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars were forced to postpone their early 2020 tour dates until the end of the year. Now, they have pushed those dates to the spring and summer of 2021.

Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte: "Stating the obvious, but it’s not possible to do the tour as once scheduled before the pandemic."

The band is currently working on their next studio album to hit the stage with fresh material and brandnew tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues. The new schedule is as follows:

April

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

16 - Malmö, Sweden – KB

17 - Stockholm, sweden – Klubben

22 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

23 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia

May

6 - Berlin, Germany – Hole 44

7 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

8 - München, Germany – Hansa39

9 - Zürich, Switzerland – Plaza

11 - Rome, Italy – Largo

12 - Milan, Italy – Legend

13 - Lyon, France – Rock n Eat Live

14 - Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

15 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live

17 - Toulouse, France – Connexion Live *new*

18 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

19 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

20 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3

21 - Glasgow, UK – G2

22 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

24 - Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

25 - Köln, Germany – Luxor

26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

27 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

28 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

29 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

September

9 - Moscow, Russia – Arbat Hall

10 - St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora Hall

12 - Kiev, Ukraine – Atlas

18 - Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper Club *new*

19 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena *new*

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris *new*

21 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

22 - Wroclaw, Poland – Club Pralnia

23 - Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship

24 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space

25 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic

27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

28 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

29 - Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

30 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

October

1 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum *new*

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset *new*