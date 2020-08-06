DEATHSTARS - Rescheduled 2020 European Tour Dates Pushed Back To Spring / Fall 2021
August 6, 2020, an hour ago
Due to the current world situation with COVID-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars were forced to postpone their early 2020 tour dates until the end of the year. Now, they have pushed those dates to the spring and summer of 2021.
Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte: "Stating the obvious, but it’s not possible to do the tour as once scheduled before the pandemic."
The band is currently working on their next studio album to hit the stage with fresh material and brandnew tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues. The new schedule is as follows:
April
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
16 - Malmö, Sweden – KB
17 - Stockholm, sweden – Klubben
22 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia
23 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia
May
6 - Berlin, Germany – Hole 44
7 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann
8 - München, Germany – Hansa39
9 - Zürich, Switzerland – Plaza
11 - Rome, Italy – Largo
12 - Milan, Italy – Legend
13 - Lyon, France – Rock n Eat Live
14 - Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
15 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live
17 - Toulouse, France – Connexion Live *new*
18 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
19 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
20 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3
21 - Glasgow, UK – G2
22 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
24 - Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
25 - Köln, Germany – Luxor
26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
27 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
28 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
29 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
September
9 - Moscow, Russia – Arbat Hall
10 - St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora Hall
12 - Kiev, Ukraine – Atlas
18 - Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper Club *new*
19 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena *new*
20 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris *new*
21 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka
22 - Wroclaw, Poland – Club Pralnia
23 - Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship
24 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space
25 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic
27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
28 - Vienna, Austria – Szene
29 - Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory
30 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
October
1 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum *new*
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset *new*