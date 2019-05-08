DEATHWHITE Enter Studio To Record Sophomore Album Grave Image

Enigmatic dark metal outfit Deathwhite have entered the studio to record their sophomore full-length, Grave Image. The music is being recorded at Cerebral Audio Productions with producer/engineer Shane Mayer, who also recorded the band's debut, For A Black Tomorrow, while the vocals are being tracked at Erik Rutan's Mana Studios with Art Paiz serving as engineer. When all is said and done, Grave Image will be mastered by Dan Swano,

Regarding the upcoming album, the band comments:

“We have spent the better part of the last six months fine-tuning and agonizing – for lack of a better term — over the ten new compositions that will comprise Grave Image. We have been operating with the benefit of hindsight and perhaps, best of all, more familiarity with one other, which has led to songs that are heavier and superior to our previous efforts. While this may sound like typical pre-album release fodder, we believe it to be true considering the amount of time and effort we have poured into making Grave Image a reality. We are also operating with an expanded lineup — a second guitar player has joined the fold, thus adding a new dimension to the guitar department and subsequently enhancing the Deathwhite sound.

“We are grateful to once again be working alongside Shane Mayer for the album’s tracking — his attention to detail and meticulous nature is second-to-none. Due to new geographical realities, we will track vocals at Erik Rutan’s immaculate Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida, with engineer Art Paiz overseeing the sessions. Once recording and mixing are complete, the album will be sent across the pond to the legendary Dan Swano for mastering, a gentleman we hold in infinite regard for past musical works and production acumen.

“Additionally, we are in discussions for future live shows, something we’d like to do more of during the lead-up to 'Grave Image’s' eventual release. In the meantime, we will be working towards the album’s completion as well as finalizing its cover art, of which will be revealed at a later date.”

(Photo - Dean M Beattie)