DEATHWHITE Offer Free Download For Live Version Of "Poisoned"; Track Streaming

Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, have released a live version of their track "Poisoned" as a free download via their official Bandcamp page. The live recording was captured at Deathwhite's first-ever live performance on September 7th at Mr. Smalls in Pittsburgh, PA. It can be streamed and downloaded here.

Regarding the track, the band comments, "This version of 'Poisoned' is taken from our very first live show this past September. The audio was captured on a hand-held video recorder, of all things, but, we wanted to share at least one song from this performance to demonstrate the gradual evolution of the band. For our first six years, Deathwhite existed solely as a studio project, but the move into the live arena has been fulfilling to the point where we will certainly be doing more shows. We are currently knee-deep into the demo process for our second full-length studio album, which we hope to record in the near future. For now, we hope you enjoy this version of 'Poisoned' and extend our sincere gratitude to those who have supported us throughout 2018."

Poisoned Live - 2018 by Deathwhite

(Photo - Dean M Beattie)