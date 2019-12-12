DEATHWHITE Share "Funeral Ground" Music Video

Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, will be releasing their sophomore effort, Grave Image, on January 31 via Season Of Mist. A music video for the song "Funeral Ground" can be seen below.

Says the band: "We were quite elated upon seeing Jérôme Comentale's cover art design for Grave Image. With that mind, we wanted to find some way to tie it into a video, which we did for 'Funeral Ground'. It is not obvious at first, but, rest assured, it is there. We had the good fortune of shooting during a brisk autumn day in the natural outdoors, something that we feel only added to the song's overall atmosphere, which treads some new - no pun intended - ground for us. Due credit to our resident jack-of-all-trades Shane Mayer, who lent his considerable time and energy to the video's creation."

Tracklisting:

“Funeral Ground”

“In Eclipse”

“Further From Salvation”

“Grave Image”

“Among Us”

“Words Of Dead Men”

“No Horizon”

“Plague Of Virtue”

“A Servant”

“Return To Silence”

