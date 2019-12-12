DEATHWHITE Share "Funeral Ground" Music Video
December 12, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, will be releasing their sophomore effort, Grave Image, on January 31 via Season Of Mist. A music video for the song "Funeral Ground" can be seen below.
Says the band: "We were quite elated upon seeing Jérôme Comentale's cover art design for Grave Image. With that mind, we wanted to find some way to tie it into a video, which we did for 'Funeral Ground'. It is not obvious at first, but, rest assured, it is there. We had the good fortune of shooting during a brisk autumn day in the natural outdoors, something that we feel only added to the song's overall atmosphere, which treads some new - no pun intended - ground for us. Due credit to our resident jack-of-all-trades Shane Mayer, who lent his considerable time and energy to the video's creation."
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
“Funeral Ground”
“In Eclipse”
“Further From Salvation”
“Grave Image”
“Among Us”
“Words Of Dead Men”
“No Horizon”
“Plague Of Virtue”
“A Servant”
“Return To Silence”
“Further From Salvation”: