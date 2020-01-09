DEATHWHITE Streaming New Song "Plague Of Virtue"

Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, will be releasing their sophomore effort, Grave Image, on January 31 via Season Of Mist. Listen to the track "Plague Of Virtue" below.

The band comments: “We have long revered Katatonia’s Discouraged Ones album. It is of immense influence and one of the reasons for Deathwhite’s formation. And while we are massively fond of the album, we have resisted completely appropriating it for our own measures. 'Plague Of Virtue', though, is one of the few times we have touched upon that particular sound, notably with the song’s opening riff. It is our not-so-subtle nod to a band we so dearly admire. Thematically, the song explores the depths in which the self-appointed ‘virtuous’ will go to in order to exploit and deceive. This is especially relevant in a day and age where the most amoral of individuals find legion among those where hypocrisy and self-righteousness is the modus operandi.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Funeral Ground”

“In Eclipse”

“Further From Salvation”

“Grave Image”

“Among Us”

“Words Of Dead Men”

“No Horizon”

“Plague Of Virtue”

“A Servant”

“Return To Silence”

"Funeral Ground" video:

“Further From Salvation”: