DEATHWHITE Streaming New Track "The Grace Of The Dark"

Enigmatic bringers of darkness, Deathwhite, will release their debut album, For A Black Tomorrow, via Season Of Mist on February 23rd. The album's lead track, "The Grace Of The Dark", is available for streaming below.

Formed in 2012, Deathwhite were created in part to follow on the path first explored by dark metal torchbearers such as Anathema, Katatonia, My Dying Bride, and Paradise Lost. The band’s Ethereal EP (2014) successfully established a template of melodic, clean vocals alongside melancholic, but heavy riffing. Their debut created an early buzz within the metal underground that grew significantly with the following Solitary Martyr EP (2015), which was hailed by critics as “thick with emotion” and “wonderfully engrossing.”

Backed by such praise, Deathwhite spent 2016 writing and recording their first full-length under the supervision of producer and engineer Shane Mayer.

Tracklisting:

"The Grace Of The Dark"

"Contrition"

"Poisoned"

"Just Remember"

"Eden"

"Dreaming The Inverse"

"Death And The Master"

"Prison Of Thought"

"For A Black Tomorrow"

"The Grace Of The Dark":

"Dreaming The Inverse" video:

Pre-order the album here.