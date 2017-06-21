DEATHWHITE To Release Debut Album Via Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announce the signing of Deathwhite. The enigmatic bringers of darkness will release their debut album, For A Black Tomorrow, via the label.

The band comments: “We are incredibly honoured to join the Season Of Mist roster. Deathwhite started in 2012 as a basic studio project with the aim of playing dark metal in the vein of some of our most beloved bands. To have one of metal’s leading independent labels take an interest in us is far beyond our expectations. We now turn our attention to the proper release of our first full-length, For A Black Tomorrow, and look forward to among other things, our first live performances, and a strong as well as enduring partnership with Season Of Mist.”

Formed in 2012, Deathwhite were created in part to follow on the path first explored by dark metal torchbearers such as Anathema, Katatonia, My Dying Bride, and Paradise Lost.

The band’s Ethereal EP (2014) successfully established a template of melodic, clean vocals alongside melancholic, but heavy riffing. Their debut created an early buzz within the metal underground that grew significantly with the following Solitary Martyr EP (2015), which was hailed by critics as “thick with emotion” and “wonderfully engrossing.”

Backed by such praise, Deathwhite spent 2016 writing and recording their first full-length under the supervision of producer and engineer Shane Mayer. For A Black Tomorrow was originally scheduled for release in March of 2017, but after signing to Season Of Mist the release has now been slated for early 2018.