DEBAUCHERY - 3-CD Compilation Coming In October

Debauchery are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Blood For The Blood God with an extensive compilation that's bearing the same name, and is scheduled to be released on October 4th via Massacre Records.

The compilation will be available as a 3-CD Digipak with a total playing time of more than three and a half hours, as stream and download, as well as a limited edition double vinyl LP with a total playing time of almost one and a half hours.

The tracklisting and cover art are available below.

CD 1

"Beasts Of Balgeroth"

"Demonslayer"

"Butcherman"

"Ironclad Declaration Of War"

"Slaughter The Devil"

"Gorezilla"

"Praise The Blood God"

"Torture Pit"

"Murdermaker"

"German Warmachine"

"Warmachines At War"

"Man In Blood"

"Enemy Of Mankind"

"City Of Bones"

"Let There Be Blood"

"The Unbroken"

"Beyond The Eternity Gate"

"Blood For The Blood God" (Re-recorded)



CD 2

"There Is Only War" (Remix 2019)

"Blood God Rising"

"Blood God Kills"

"Heavy Metal Monsternaut"

"Masters Of The Killing Art"

"Slaughtercult Of Carnagers"

"Killerbeast"

"Animal Holocaust"

"Back In Blood"

"Butcher Of Bitches"

"Blowjob Barbie"

"Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire"

"Death Metal Warmachine"

"Lords Of Battle"

"Warfare" (Feat. Schmier)

"Zombie Blitzkrieg"

"Metal On Metal"

"Kings Of Carnage"

"Bloodcrushing Heavy Metal"



CD 3

"Slaughterman"

"Kill Maim Burn" (Re-recorded)

"Devourer Of Worlds"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"Chainsaw Masturbation"

"The Fifth Battle"

"Wargrinder"

"Slaves To Darkness"

"Armies Of Immortals"

"Continue To Kill"

"Wolves Of The North"

"Honour And Courage"

"King Of Killing

"Blood For The Blood God" (Pussy Version)

"Take My Pain"

"To Hell"

"Rocker"

"Walking Glory Roads"

LP 1 - Side A

"Beasts Of Balgeroth"

"Slaughter The Devil"

"Praise The Blood God"

"Torture Pit"

"Murdermaker"



LP 1 - Side B

"German Warmachine"

"Warmachines At War"

"City Of Bones"

"Warfare" (Feat. Schmier)

"Devourer Of Worlds"

"Hordes Of Chaos"



LP 2 - Side A

"There Is Only War" (Remix 2019)

"Let There Be Blood"

"Animal Holocaust"

"Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire"

"Kings Of Carnage"



LP 2 - Side B

"Blood For The Blood God" (Re-recorded)

"Death Metal Warmachine"

"Blowjob Barbie"

"Butcher Of Bitches"

"Kill Maim Burn" (Re-recorded)