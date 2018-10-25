DECAPITATED Announce More Dates For Killing The European Cult Tour 2019

Last week, Polish death metal masters, Decapitated, announced a string of French tour dates for February 2019. Today the band reveals that shows in Holland, Belgium and Germany have been added to the Killing The European Cult tour routing.

Guitarist Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka comments, "We are stoked to announce another few shows for our Killing The European Cult Tour 2019 with a great line-up. Joining us will be our label mates Letters From The Colony, Baest who will be joining us on each show, and For I Am King. Check out all of the dates, grab your tickets and see you in February!"

Find Decapitated's complete tour schedule here.

Decapitated lineup:

Rafał Piotrowski - vocals

Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka - guitars

Hubert Wiecek - bass

Michal Lysejko - drums

(Photo - Lukasz Jaszak)