DECAPITATED - Anticult Album Teaser #1 Streaming; Video

Polish metal extremists Decapitated have released a first teaser video for their upcoming seventh album Anticult, out July 7th via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

The band recently dropped the new song "Never" (video below) which is available as an Instant Grat track for all fans who pre-order the album digitally via iTunes and Amazon. Anticult is available for pre-order here and here.

Anticult highlights just how vital Decapitated have remained two decades deep into their career. Decapitated have long been undeniable masters of their craft and they are expanding their parameters with Anticult, which should elevate the band's profile beyond the death metal realm in which it has dominated for years.

"Anticult represents the legacy and future of Decapitated," said guitarist Vogg. "We're extremely proud of the record, in both the song compositions and the production. This is the best representation of our music and we're really excited for the world to hear it!"

The album's massive musical leap forward is evidenced by "Never”. It's a song with an incredible bite and retains Decapitated's signature fury. But it's also undeniably catchy and takes up residence in your brain and stays there.

“”Never”, the first track we are showcasing from the record, is fast, it's technical, and most importantly, it's heavy," Vogg commented. "For us, it's what Decapitated is all about… and it will be really fun to play live. Enjoy it!"

Vocalist Rasta weighed in about the subject matter of "Never”, offering this insight into the lyrical content: "There is no mystical, doomish fate waiting for us. The only judgment pending is our own. The simple relationship between cause and effect is what determines our future. We are now witnessing something that should never have happened — our homes have become our civilization's grave."

Anticult tracklisting:

“Impulse”

“Deathvaluation”

“Kill The Cult”

“One-Eyed Nation”

“Anger Line”

“Earth Scar”

“Never”

“Amen”

“Never” video:

Vader, Decapitated and Thy Disease are currently invading Scandinavian and Baltic countries. Under the codename Crushing The North Tour 2017, remaining dates are listed below.

Dates:

May

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

20 - Finspang, Sweden - Plektrum & Hugo

21 - Goteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

Thy Art Is Murder and Decapitated will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage