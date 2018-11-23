DECAPITATED Launch Official Video Trailer For Killing The European Cult Tour 2018

Polish death metal masters, Decapitated, have released an official video trailer for their Killing The European Cult tour. Watch below:

Guitarist Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka recently commented, "We are stoked to announce another few shows for our Killing The European Cult Tour 2019 with a great lineup. Joining us will be our label mates Letters From The Colony, Baest who will be joining us on each show, and For I Am King. Check out all of the dates, grab your tickets and see you in February!"

Find Decapitated's complete tour schedule here.

Decapitated lineup:

Rafał Piotrowski - vocals

Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka - guitars

Hubert Wiecek - bass

Michal Lysejko - drums

(Photo - Lukasz Jaszak)