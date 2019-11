Polish death metal masters, Decapitated, performed at the 2019 edition of the Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 15. ARTE Concert has posted video of the band's set, available below.

Setlist:

"One-Eyed Nation"

"Kill The Cult"

"Pest"

"Homo Sum"

"Never"

"Earth Scar"

"Spheres Of Madness"

"Winds Of Creation"