Polish death metal masters, Decapitated, served a heavy dish inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2014. Watch professionally-filmed footage of their full set below.

Setlist:

Intro / "404"

"Post (?) Organic"

"A View From A Hole"

"Carnival Is Forever"

"Pest"

"Spheres Of Madness"

"Homo Sum"