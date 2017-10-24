DECAPITATED Members Plead Not Guilty To Kidnapping, Rape Charges

According to the Associated Press, all four members of Polish death metal band Decapitated pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of kidnapping and raping a woman on their tour bus after a concert this summer in Washington state.

The members of Decapitated are jailed on $100,000 bail each and have denied the allegations by a woman who told police she was invited onto their bus and then attacked in the bathroom by all four.

Lead singer Rafal Piotrowski and band members Hubert Wiecek, Waclaw Kieltyka and Michal Lysejko said little during the court appearance, other than to enter their pleas.

"I am not guilty," Lysejko told the judge in heavily accented English. The other three also entered their pleas in English, and all four wore yellow jail jumpsuits and handcuffs as they came and left the courtroom.

