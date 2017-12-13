DECAPITATED Members Released From Jail While Awaiting Rape Trial

All four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated have been released from jail as they await trial of accusations they raped a Spokane woman, reports The Spokesman-Review.

Steve Graham, defense attorney for Waclaw Kieltyka, 35, said the order was granted for his client on Monday in Spokane Superior Court. Michal Lysejko, 27, Rafal Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Wiecek, 30, were released on November 22nd.

As part of their release conditions, Judge Julie McKay ordered them to stay in Washington, but they can leave Spokane County until ordered to return. They were ordered to turn in their passport, and in the case they do return to Poland, were ordered to sign waivers of extradition, meaning Poland would be required to extradite them to Spokane.

They did not have to post a bond and instead were released on their own recognizance. Bail was previously set at $100,000.

Graham said Kieltyka would be staying with family in Seattle. Other members have found temporary housing in the Spokane area, including staying with attorneys or other families. They are not to have any contact with each other without their attorneys present.

The four band members are accused of detaining a woman in their touring bus and raping her after playing an August 31st show in downtown Spokane. The band was arrested in Los Angeles County after a show there on September 9th. They were then extradited to Spokane County.

Read more at The Spokesman-Review.