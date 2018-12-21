DECAPITATED Part Ways With Drummer MICHAL LYSEJKO - "We Wish Him Well On His New Path"

Polish death metal masters, Decapitated, have issued the following update, which includes news on the departure of drummer Michal Lysejko.

Says the band: "Although we finished 2018 completely tired, we are happy.

"We would not have been able to end this year on such a positive note without you - our fans, our families & friends, our labels Nuclear Blast and Mystic Production, and our booking agents. Everyone gave their best to help us on this journey and we have given our everything not to let anyone down.

"It was a totally new & stressful experience for us: To pick up our instruments again, return to the stage, and play this music that we love. What we got back in return from all of you was worth it. What an incredible feeling.

"This also marks Michal's last year with us. We would like to thank him for his friendship, his huge support, and his hard work as the drummer for Decapitated. We wish him well on his new path. All the best, BROTHER!

"We will take some time before we find and announce our new drummer. Until then, our friend James Stewart (Vader) will join us as a session drummer. Luckily, he found some free time between Vader shows and is able to play some selected live shows. You will all experience his talents soon.

"The start of our 2019 tour, Killing The European Cult, will arrive shortly, and I hope to see you there, headbanging and sweating along with us. We are going to prepare a special set for these live shows which I hope will satisfy you all. More shows & festival appearances are still to be announced because we are truly hungry to play more and more.

"We thank you sincerely for your continuing loyalty, support, and goodwill. See you on the road in 2019!"

Find Decapitated's complete tour schedule here.

(Photo - Lukasz Jaszak)