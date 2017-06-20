DECAPITATED Post Second Teaser For Upcoming “Earth Scar” Music Video
June 20, 2017, an hour ago
Polish metal extremists Decapitated have released a second teaser for their upcoming music video for “Earth Scar”, a track from the band’s seventh album, Anticult, out July 7th via Nuclear Blast. See two teasers below:
Anticult is available for pre-order here and here.
Anticult highlights just how vital Decapitated have remained two decades deep into their career. Decapitated have long been undeniable masters of their craft and they are expanding their parameters with Anticult, which should elevate the band's profile beyond the death metal realm in which it has dominated for years.
"Anticult represents the legacy and future of Decapitated," said guitarist Vogg. "We're extremely proud of the record, in both the song compositions and the production. This is the best representation of our music and we're really excited for the world to hear it!"
Anticult tracklisting:
“Impulse”
“Deathvaluation”
“Kill The Cult”
“One-Eyed Nation”
“Anger Line”
“Earth Scar”
“Never”
“Amen”
“Never” video:
Thy Art Is Murder and Decapitated will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.
Tour dates:
August
21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill
29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
September
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage