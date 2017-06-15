DECAPITATED Release “Earth Scar” Music Video Teaser #1

Polish metal extremists Decapitated have released a teaser for their upcoming music video for “Earth Scar”, a track from the band’s seventh album, Anticult, out July 7th via Nuclear Blast.

Anticult is available for pre-order here and here.

Anticult highlights just how vital Decapitated have remained two decades deep into their career. Decapitated have long been undeniable masters of their craft and they are expanding their parameters with Anticult, which should elevate the band's profile beyond the death metal realm in which it has dominated for years.

"Anticult represents the legacy and future of Decapitated," said guitarist Vogg. "We're extremely proud of the record, in both the song compositions and the production. This is the best representation of our music and we're really excited for the world to hear it!"

Anticult tracklisting:

“Impulse”

“Deathvaluation”

“Kill The Cult”

“One-Eyed Nation”

“Anger Line”

“Earth Scar”

“Never”

“Amen”

“Never” video:

Thy Art Is Murder and Decapitated will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage