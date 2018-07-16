DECAPITATED Release "Kill The Cult" Music Video
July 16, 2018, an hour ago
Polish death metal masters Decapitated have released a music video for the song "Kill The Cult". The track comes from their latest album Anticult, which was released July 7th, 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records. The clip was directed by Lukasz Jaszak, who previously directed the music video for "Never" and created the cover art for the band's three most recent albums.
Decapitated festival appearances:
August
10 - Into the Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
16 - Death Coffee Party - Litoměřice, Czech Republic
18 - Cieszanów Rock Fest - Cieszanów, Poland
25 - Metal Mine Festival - Wałbrzych, Poland
31 - Magia Rocka Festiwal - Łyski, Poland
September
1 - Materia Fest - Szczecinek, Poland
2 - Heavy Scotland - Edinburgh, Scotland
7-9 - Bejrut Metal Fest - Beirut, Lebanon
October
6 - Mammothfest - Brighton, UK
November
3 - Aalborg Metal Fest - Aalborg, Denmark
Decapitated lineup:
Rafał Piotrowski - vocals
Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka - guitars
Hubert Wiecek - bass
Michal Lysejko - drums