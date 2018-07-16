DECAPITATED Release "Kill The Cult" Music Video

Polish death metal masters Decapitated have released a music video for the song "Kill The Cult". The track comes from their latest album Anticult, which was released July 7th, 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records. The clip was directed by Lukasz Jaszak, who previously directed the music video for "Never" and created the cover art for the band's three most recent albums.

Decapitated festival appearances:

August

10 - Into the Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

16 - Death Coffee Party - Litoměřice, Czech Republic

18 - Cieszanów Rock Fest - Cieszanów, Poland

25 - Metal Mine Festival - Wałbrzych, Poland

31 - Magia Rocka Festiwal - Łyski, Poland

September

1 - Materia Fest - Szczecinek, Poland

2 - Heavy Scotland - Edinburgh, Scotland

7-9 - Bejrut Metal Fest - Beirut, Lebanon

October

6 - Mammothfest - Brighton, UK

November

3 - Aalborg Metal Fest - Aalborg, Denmark

Find more Decapitated tour dates here.

Decapitated lineup:

Rafał Piotrowski - vocals

Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka - guitars

Hubert Wiecek - bass

Michal Lysejko - drums