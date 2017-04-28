DECAPITATED To Release Anticult Album In July; “Never” Music Video Streaming
April 28, 2017, 31 minutes ago
Polish extreme metallers Decapitated will release their new album, Anticult, on July 7 via Nuclear Blast. A video for the track “Never” is available for streaming below.
Anticult tracklisting:
“Impulse”
“Deathvaluation”
“Kill The Cult”
“One-Eyed Nation”
“Anger Line”
“Earth Scar”
“Never”
“Amen”
“Never” video:
In May, Vader, Decapitated and Thy Disease will team up and invade Scandinavian and Baltic countries. Under the codename Crushing The North Tour 2017, 11 shows will take place in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
All bands were toured intensely tour Europe last year. After their absence in the northern territories, brace yourselves for their very special performances and setlists.
Dates:
May
11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Paleda
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
14 - Seinajoki, Finland - Rytmikorijaamo
15 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
20 - Finspang, Sweden - Plektrum & Hugo
21 - Goteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta