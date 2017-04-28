DECAPITATED To Release Anticult Album In July; “Never” Music Video Streaming

Polish extreme metallers Decapitated will release their new album, Anticult, on July 7 via Nuclear Blast. A video for the track “Never” is available for streaming below.

Anticult tracklisting:

“Impulse”

“Deathvaluation”

“Kill The Cult”

“One-Eyed Nation”

“Anger Line”

“Earth Scar”

“Never”

“Amen”

“Never” video:

In May, Vader, Decapitated and Thy Disease will team up and invade Scandinavian and Baltic countries. Under the codename Crushing The North Tour 2017, 11 shows will take place in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

All bands were toured intensely tour Europe last year. After their absence in the northern territories, brace yourselves for their very special performances and setlists.

Dates:

May

11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Paleda

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

14 - Seinajoki, Finland - Rytmikorijaamo

15 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

20 - Finspang, Sweden - Plektrum & Hugo

21 - Goteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta