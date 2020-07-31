DECAPITATED Vocalist Launches New Project LUCY BURNS; Teaser Video Streaming

Lucy Burns is the fresh project from Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski, frontman of Polish death metal band, Decapitated, and his friend Mr. G - electronic music maker.

The beginning of Lucy Burns reaches back to 2019. The idea was to create something totally different from what both members of the band used to do in past projects. Their aim was to experiment with music genres as much as possible.

The band is about to release their first music video and single, " Occoltica", on August 7. The song is a mixture of dirty electronic sounds, hip hop, tribal rhythms and melodic rock attitude.

"Ocooltica" tells the story about powerful hex of music, music that has the ability to pierce through hearts, possess minds, and take the listener on a freaky trip through the oneiric world of Lucy Burns. The tale of Lucy Burns will gradually continue to develop in the next single releases, which will ultimately lead you to the full-length album.

Watch a first trailer below, and stay tuned for updates.