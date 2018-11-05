DECARLO Signs With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of the powerhouse AOR band, Decarlo.

Decarlo is the band featuring Tommy DeCarlo, best known for having performed with Boston since 2007. The band's lineup includes Tommy on lead vocals together with his son and guitarist Tommy DeCarlo Jr, drummer Dan Hitz, and bassist Brett Nelson.

"I’m extremely proud to be recognized by Frontiers and offered my very first recording contract! Getting to work with such a powerhouse label, that has signed some of the top bands from my era, is an accomplishment,” says Tommy.

"I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life (getting married to my wonderful wife of thirty years, having two beautiful children, having performed with a legendary rock and roll band, being a grandfather and last but not least having the opportunity to perform alongside my son Tommy Jr. in our band Decarlo. Through all of those blessings songwriting has also played a big part in my life. I’ve always written for myself, for my own enjoyment, it was something I did simply to pass the time never thinking anything would ever come of it… but it has! Frontiers has given me the opportunity to take my music to the next level. The world will finally get to hear the music of Tommy DeCarlo!"

Get ready for a great new album to be released in mid-2019. Updates to follow.