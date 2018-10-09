DECATUR – Drum Cam Footage Of “Tear You” Streaming

Unleashing their debut album Badder Than Brooklyn produced by Joe Duplantier of Gojira during October of last year along with a lengthy tour across Canada, Toronto-based metal messiahs Decatur are currently on their fall Buried Out Back Tour across Ontario (dates listed below). Slaying the first date last week in Cornwall, ON, their touring drummer Joey Muha is ready to "Tear You" a new one in his latest slaying drum video.

Decatur has gone through lineup changes since releasing their debut album. For this tour, the band's live lineup features founding member Jay Sarrazin supported by drummer Joey Muha (Jungle Rot, Threat Signal, Lightyears), Anthony Zhura (Caym, Centuries of Decay) and Aidan Keenan (Imperion).

Buried Out Back Tour dates:

October

13 – Guelph, ON – Jimmy Jazz

19 – Brampton, ON – 52nd Street Bar

25 – Toronto, ON – Coaliton

26 – St. Catharines, ON – Detour

27 – Windsor, ON – Dominion House