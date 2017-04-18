DECEMBER’S FIRE – 1996 Album Featuring BEHEMOTH’s Nergal Set For Reissue; Album Streaming

Vae Victis by December's Fire is streaming below. A landmark of its own epoch, thanks to a reissue by Arachnophobia Records, this gem will be available once again. The remastered CD is out on April 25th. Preorders are available on Arachnophobia Records.

A press release states:

“Whether for authentic fascination or tongue-in-cheek nostalgia, the memory of the only December’s Fire full-length lives on. Originally released in 1996 by Last Epitaph Productions from Germany, Vae Victis in many ways embodies the aspirations of the Polish metal underground of the mid-90s period. Especially of those who sought new ways of expression on its fringes. Piotr Weltrowski, member of Hefeystos and Behemoth collaborator, was at the forefront of this current. December's Fire was his solo undertaking.

“We have pathos, ceremonial aura and dark poetics on the one hand. While on the other, synth-based, marching compositions, strongly inspired by the works of Laibach and early-Cold Meat Industry. These were the elements which made December's Fire debut stand out from the rest. Yet, at the same time, it complemented a specific zeitgeist of those days. Verses of songs such as ‘Patrz jak płoną dzikie róże’ (translates to: ‘Look How the Wild Roses Burn’) or the title track, were given a passionate interpretation by Behemoth's Nergal, and they are now something which dozens of fans know off by heart.

“Marcin Rybicki of Left Hand Sounds studio was responsible for remastering and refreshing the sound of Vae Victis. A second coming for this iconic material, which has not aged a bit.”