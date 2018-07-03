DECLINE OF THE I Post New Track “Disruption”

French post-black band Decline Of The I release new track in anticipation of their third studio album Escape, which is due for release on July 27th via Agonia Records. Listen to "Disruption" below.

Escape will feature six varied, original compositions replete with artwork from David Fitt, who filmed the new video.

The band commented: "After a heavy and neurasthenic first chapter, and an epileptic, dirty and violent second one, here's the last part of the Decline of the I’s trilogy: Escape. It’s now time to leave, to avoid this perpetual aggression of the outside world. All the other reactions leaded to a dead end. Running away is the only possible move for the subject to preserve its entity. There are many forms of escape: madness, suicide, technology, spirituality. This third album explores all of them. Musically, it’s the synthesis of all the previews works; it's contemplative and slow but also very fast, dark and brutal.”

Escape was recorded, mixed and mastered at Blacksun Recording by Junior Rodriguez. The album will be available in CD, LP and digital formats.

Tracklisting:

“Disruption”

“Enslaved By Existence”

“Organless Body”

“Hurlements En Faveur De FKM”

“Negentropy (Fertility Sovereign)”

“Je Pense Donc Je Fuis”

"Disruption":

“Enslaved By Existence” lyric video: