DECLINE OF THE I Release “Enslaved By Existence” Single

French post-black metallers Decline Of The I have premiered a new track "Enslaved By Existence" in the form of a lyric video. The track comes from the band's third studio album Escape, due out on the 27th of July via Agonia Records.

Escape will feature six varied, original compositions replete with artwork from David Fitt, who filmed the new video.

The band commented: "After a heavy and neurasthenic first chapter, and an epileptic, dirty and violent second one, here's the last part of the Decline of the I’s trilogy: Escape. It’s now time to leave, to avoid this perpetual aggression of the outside world. All the other reactions leaded to a dead end. Running away is the only possible move for the subject to preserve its entity. There are many forms of escape: madness, suicide, technology, spirituality. This third album explores all of them. Musically, it’s the synthesis of all the previews works; it's contemplative and slow but also very fast, dark and brutal.”

Escape was recorded, mixed and mastered at Blacksun Recording by Junior Rodriguez. The album will be available in CD, LP and digital formats.

Tracklisting:

“Disruption”

“Enslaved By Existence”

“Organless Body”

“Hurlements En Faveur De FKM”

“Negentropy (Fertility Sovereign)”

“Je Pense Donc Je Fuis”

“Enslaved By Existence” lyric video: