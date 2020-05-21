DECREPID - New Album Endless Sea Of Graves Due In July, First Single Streaming Now

British death metallers Decrepid, have just revealed details of what will be their third album entitled Endless Sea Of Graves, which will be released on July 7th through Xtreem Music.

Decrepid return five years after their second album Osseous Empire, with a new opus titled Endless Sea Of Graves, that continues in their traditional style of old school death metal. A raw sound combines brutality and morbid mid-tempos in a natural way during the six album tracks, whose cover art was created by the defunct Polish artist Zdzislaw Beksinski.

Tracklisting:

"Fields Of Flesh"

"Phobos Descent"

"Armoured Apocalypse"

"Plagued By Mortality"

"Per Maleficium"

"Endless Sea Of Graves"

The first single from Endless Sea Of Graves, "Phobos Descent" can be heard now:

