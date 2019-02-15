DECREPIT BIRTH – Agonia Records To Reissue 2010’s Polarity Album

Technical death metallers from Santa Cruz in California, Decrepit Birth, will re-release their 2010 album Polarity on April 26th worldwide (excluding North America) via Agonia Records. The album will be available for the first time in LP format, alongside a digipack CD and digital re-release.

Polarity is nearly decade-old and has aged handsomely into a technical death metal classic. All thanks to its cosmic formula and innovative sound that place Decrepit Birth among the genre's heavy hitters.

At the time of its original release, Polarity was well received by critics and entered the Billboard Heatseekers Chart at #18, selling well over a thousand copies in its first week of release in North America. The album was followed by a massive tour with Decapitated, The Faceless and All Shall Perish (the Summer Slaughter tour 2010).

Formed in 2001, Decrepit Birth released four studio albums to date, which got them a premiere spot on the death metal radar. Their music, infused with technical and progressive twists, managed to forge a very solid international fan base, and continues to forge their path into the future, as one of the genre's finest. The 2017 album Axis Mundi is the latest addition to their discography, and the only album released since Polarity.

Polarity was recorded at Legion Recording Studio (except for drums at Shark Bite Studios), mixed at Castle Ultimate Studios and mastered at West West Side Studios. Artwork by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Hypocrisy, Vader) graces the album cover.

Formats:

- Digipack CD

- Black LP

- Orange LP

- T-shirt

- Digital

Tracklisting:

“(A Departure Of The Sun) Ignite The Tesla Coil”

“Metatron”

“The Resonance”

“Polarity”

“Solar Impulse”

“Mirroring Dimensions”

“A Brief Odyssey In Time”

“The Quickening Of Time”

“Sea Of Memories”

“Symbiosis”

“Darkness Embrace”