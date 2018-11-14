DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "In Your Face" (Video)

November 14, 2018, 2 hours ago

news decrepit birth children of bodom heavy metal

DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "In Your Face" (Video)

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has posted a cover of Children Of Bodom's "In Your Face". Check it out below.

Paulicelli recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the recordings of Devin Townsend's new Empath album.

"Tracking for Devin's upcoming album, Empath. It was such a huge honor to be a part of this project!"

Check out Paulicelli's official website here.



Featured Audio

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews