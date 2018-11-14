DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "In Your Face" (Video)
November 14, 2018, 2 hours ago
Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has posted a cover of Children Of Bodom's "In Your Face". Check it out below.
Paulicelli recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the recordings of Devin Townsend's new Empath album.
"Tracking for Devin's upcoming album, Empath. It was such a huge honor to be a part of this project!"
