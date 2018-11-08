DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Cover Of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" (Video)

November 8, 2018, 7 minutes ago

news decrepit birth metallica heavy metal

DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Cover Of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" (Video)

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has posted a 'long overdue" cover of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets". Check it out below.

Paulicelli recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the recordings of Devin Townsend's new Empath album.

 

 

"Tracking for Devin's upcoming album, Empath. It was such a huge honor to be a part of this project!"

 

 

 

 

Check out Paulicelli's official website here.

 



Featured Audio

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews