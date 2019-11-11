DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Posts Playthrough Video Of STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's "All Hail The New Flesh"

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has posted a playthrough of the track "All Hail The New Flesh" from Strapping Young Lad's classic City album.

Paulicelli performed on SYL mastermind Devin Townsend's most recent album, Empath. Check out his playthrough of the track "Hear Me" from the record.

Paulicelli: "This is definitely one of the most difficult songs I've ever recorded."

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at tracking for the Empath album featuring Paulicelli in action.

