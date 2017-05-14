DECREPIT BIRTH Perform DEATH Classic "Crystal Mountain" In Sacramento; Video Available

May 14, 2017, an hour ago

news decrepit birth death heavy metal

Decrepit Birth performed the Death classic "Crystal Mountain" with guest vocalist Joe Arellanes of Solanum at The Starlite Lounge in Sacramento, CA on May 11th. Video courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

Decrepit Birth's current lineup includes founders Bill Robinson (ex-Suffocation) on vocals and Matt Sotelo on guitars, together with Sean Martinez (ex-Rings Of Saturn, ex-Decapitated) on bass and Sam Paulicelli (ex-Abigail Williams, ex-Goatwhore) on drums.

Decrepit Birth are joining Cryptopsy on the Devastation On The Nation tour, also featuring Rivers Of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, and Visceral Disgorge. Rounding out this cataclysmic assemblage are musical extremists Seeker and Gloom.

Tour dates:

May
19 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
22 - Clifton Park, NY - Trickshots
23 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
24 - Reading, PA - Reverb
25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Cryptopsy & Decrepit Birth only)
26 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn
28 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
29 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew (RON & TZP only)
30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
31 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

June
2 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
3 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
5 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
7 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
9 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire
10 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys
11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électrique

For information and updates on Decrepit Birth go to this location.

