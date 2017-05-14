DECREPIT BIRTH Perform DEATH Classic "Crystal Mountain" In Sacramento; Video Available

Decrepit Birth performed the Death classic "Crystal Mountain" with guest vocalist Joe Arellanes of Solanum at The Starlite Lounge in Sacramento, CA on May 11th. Video courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

Decrepit Birth's current lineup includes founders Bill Robinson (ex-Suffocation) on vocals and Matt Sotelo on guitars, together with Sean Martinez (ex-Rings Of Saturn, ex-Decapitated) on bass and Sam Paulicelli (ex-Abigail Williams, ex-Goatwhore) on drums.

Decrepit Birth are joining Cryptopsy on the Devastation On The Nation tour, also featuring Rivers Of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, and Visceral Disgorge. Rounding out this cataclysmic assemblage are musical extremists Seeker and Gloom.

Tour dates:

May 19 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow 20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar 22 - Clifton Park, NY - Trickshots 23 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck 24 - Reading, PA - Reverb 25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Cryptopsy & Decrepit Birth only) 26 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn 28 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club 29 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew (RON & TZP only) 30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar 31 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

June 2 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red 3 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall 4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst 5 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall 7 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre 8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room 9 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire 10 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électrique

For information and updates on Decrepit Birth go to this location.